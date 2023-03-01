First Trust Advisors LP Sells 241,170 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,170 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of International Business Machines worth $418,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,510. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

