First Trust Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 749.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.77% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $183,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

ABGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,465. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

