First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 226.1% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FVC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,295. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

