First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 226.1% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FVC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,295. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.