First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 471,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000.

