First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. 744,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

