First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 4,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

