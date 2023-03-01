First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 292,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,938. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.