First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 329,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after buying an additional 132,074 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.472 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

