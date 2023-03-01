First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading Up 2.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.48. Approximately 76,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 176,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.
