First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading Up 2.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.48. Approximately 76,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 176,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.