First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 585.5% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. 653,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

