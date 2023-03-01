First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of FUNC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. First United has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
First United Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United
First United Company Profile
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First United (FUNC)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.