First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FUNC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. First United has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of First United by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First United by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

