FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

