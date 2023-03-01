Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Fisker has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.07%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fisker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 609,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,718 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

