flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Mar 1st, 2023

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNNTF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

