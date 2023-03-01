FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.47 and last traded at $53.69. 24,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 61,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 352.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.