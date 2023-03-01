Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $682.26 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $682,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.85. 584,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.