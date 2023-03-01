Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 896,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,045,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 2,073,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,049. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

