Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 78.20% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

