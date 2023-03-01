Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 962.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186,208 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 182,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 458,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 451,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock remained flat at $43.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. 326,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

