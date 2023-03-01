Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 179,941 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,941 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

GSIE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 184,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

