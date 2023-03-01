Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Flywire updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $400,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $400,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 920,530 shares of company stock worth $20,591,716 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Flywire by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

