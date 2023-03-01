Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,753 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,263,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,794,000 after purchasing an additional 315,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611,130 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,459,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Yamana Gold

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

