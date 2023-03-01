Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 381 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,447,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,068,000 after buying an additional 260,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Gentex stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 331,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,331. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

