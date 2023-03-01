Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,587 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,895,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,082,174. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

