Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.31. The stock had a trading volume of 292,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

