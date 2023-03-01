Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $24.70.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.