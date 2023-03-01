Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

PSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $13.18.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.