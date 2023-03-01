Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. 1,490,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

