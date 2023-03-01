Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BAX traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. 2,448,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

