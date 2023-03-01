Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group accounts for 4.5% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $63,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 2,942 shares valued at $99,489. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

