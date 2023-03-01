Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.90

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 55158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 37,646 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Stories

