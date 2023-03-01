FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FRMO Price Performance
FRMO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146. FRMO has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.
FRMO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRMO (FRMO)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.