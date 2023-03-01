Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,191,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after acquiring an additional 919,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 499,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 285,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRON remained flat at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,879. Frontier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

