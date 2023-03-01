Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 90,773 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the period. Genpact comprises 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $128,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,145,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,725 shares of company stock worth $16,925,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 345,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

