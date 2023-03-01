Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar General worth $75,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,397,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.18. The stock had a trading volume of 973,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.