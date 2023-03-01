Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 116,300 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,300 shares during the quarter. Signify Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.21% of Signify Health worth $82,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,298,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Signify Health by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,405,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,326,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of SGFY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 673,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,096. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

