Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 18,017 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Block worth $37,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Block by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. 7,010,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,731. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

