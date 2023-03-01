FTAC Zeus Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.70

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.