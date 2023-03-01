FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Sells $458,835.03 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,755. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

