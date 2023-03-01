Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.00)-(0.90) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.94 million.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 687,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $540.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 137,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

