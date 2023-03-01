Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.00–$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.00 million-$255.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.61 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.79.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,056. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $540.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after buying an additional 137,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

