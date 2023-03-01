Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 234.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of HTOO stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.
Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.