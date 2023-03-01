Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 234.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after acquiring an additional 767,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

