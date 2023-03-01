FWL Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.16. 39,936,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,377,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.11 and a 200-day moving average of $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.