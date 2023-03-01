FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 6,601 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,168. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

