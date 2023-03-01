FWL Investment Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

FWL Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,791 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment makes up approximately 3.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050,427. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

