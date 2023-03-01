FWL Investment Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

