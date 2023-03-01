FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RCM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,070. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas purchased 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.