FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$13.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$15.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.12.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,756.90. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$136,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,121,498.88. Insiders sold a total of 76,444 shares of company stock worth $1,043,680 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

