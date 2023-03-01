FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Enovis Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enovis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Enovis alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enovis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $123.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $60,780.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.