G Marc Baumann Sells 10,408 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, February 16th, G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.
SP Plus Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 98,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $39.60.
SP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
